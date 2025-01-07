West Lothian crime: Woman charged after five sheep injured by dog near Beecraigs Country Park
A woman has been charged after five sheep were injured by a dog in a West Lothian field just days before Christmas.
The 61-year-old female was charged with a livestock worrying offence that occurred on Sunday, December 22.
Between 9.30am and 11.45am on December 22, five sheep suffered injuries caused by a dog within a field close to the boundary of Beecraigs Country Park. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We would like to thank those in the community that responded to our earlier witness appeal.”