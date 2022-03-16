A woman has been left shaken after having her handbag stolen in West Lothian.

West Lothian crime: Woman left shaken after two men approached her and stole her handbag in Whitburn

The 23-year-old was walking along a footpath at Laburnum Road in Whitburn on Monday around 7.15pm when two men approached her from behind.

One of them grabbed her handbag and then both ran off towards Briar Garden.

The bag contained a mobile phone and personal items.

The first suspect has been described as roughly 18-years-old, 5 ft 7 ins tall with a large build.

He was wearing a black hoodie with front zipper and dark grey jogging bottoms.

The second suspect is also roughly 18-years-old, 5 ft 8 in tall with an average build.

He was wearing a black or dark grey hooded top with black jogging bottoms.

Detective Constable Laura Hanlon, said: "Thankfully the woman was not injured but she has been left shaken by what happened.

"If you have any information that will assist officers with their enquiries, then please contact police via 101 quoting reference number 2991.”

