West Lothian fire: Blaze at Broxburn's Xcite Swimming Pool captured on video by locals

Kevin Quinn
Published 24th Mar 2024, 10:10 GMT
Fire crews attended a large blaze at a swimming pool in Broxburn yesterday evening, with locals capturing the fire on video.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 6.28pm on Saturday, March 23, to attend the fire at Xcite Broxburn Swimming Pool at East Main Street in the West Lothian town.

Six fire engines attended, with one crew still on the scene dampening down the fire this morning at 9.30am, Sunday, March 24. There were no casualties reported. At the height of the blaze smoke could be seen from Newbridge.

The blaze at Xcite Swimming Pool in Broxburn was first reported shortly before 6.30pm on Saturday, March 23.

Broxburn's Main Street was closed yesterday evening as fire crews tackled the blaze and Police Scotland advised members of the public to stay away from the area while the firefighters carried out their work.

Xcite Broxburn Swimming Pool was recently closed to the public, with West Lothian Council putting the site up for sale.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

