West Lothian incident: Emergency services descend on HMP Addiewell in West Calder as 'incident' ongoing

By Anna Bryan
Published 3rd May 2023, 16:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 16:32 BST

Emergency services have been called to an incident at HMP Addiewell.

Police and fire crews are currently dealing with the incident at the prison in West Calder. One local spotted a fire command unit and several appliances heading towards the area in West Lothian, at around 3.50pm on Wednesday, May 3.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that appliances are currently in attendance at the prison. Police Scotland has been contacted for comment. This is a breaking story. More to follow.

Police and fire service called out to incident at HMP Addiewell in West Calder, West Lothian.Police and fire service called out to incident at HMP Addiewell in West Calder, West Lothian.
