Emergency services have been called to an incident at HMP Addiewell.

Police and fire crews are currently dealing with the incident at the prison in West Calder. One local spotted a fire command unit and several appliances heading towards the area in West Lothian, at around 3.50pm on Wednesday, May 3.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that appliances are currently in attendance at the prison. Police Scotland has been contacted for comment. This is a breaking story. More to follow.