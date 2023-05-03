West Lothian incident: Emergency services descend on HMP Addiewell in West Calder as 'incident' ongoing
Police and fire service in attendance at prison in West Lothian
Emergency services have been called to an incident at HMP Addiewell.
Police and fire crews are currently dealing with the incident at the prison in West Calder. One local spotted a fire command unit and several appliances heading towards the area in West Lothian, at around 3.50pm on Wednesday, May 3.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that appliances are currently in attendance at the prison. Police Scotland has been contacted for comment. This is a breaking story. More to follow.