A man has been charged and two people are in hospital after a late-night crash near Edinburgh.

Police were alerted to a two-vehicle crash on the M8 eastbound, near Junction 3 Livingston in West Lothian, at around 11.20pm on Sunday, June 18. Emergency services descended on the road, and two people were taken to hospital. A section of the road was closed for over two hours, but it fully re-opened at 2am on Monday, June 19. Police have now charged a 33-year-old man in connection with the crash.

