West Lothian M8 crash: Man charged and two people rushed to hospital after M8 crash near Edinburgh

The M8 was closed for several hours
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 19th Jun 2023, 17:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 17:16 BST

A man has been charged and two people are in hospital after a late-night crash near Edinburgh.

Police were alerted to a two-vehicle crash on the M8 eastbound, near Junction 3 Livingston in West Lothian, at around 11.20pm on Sunday, June 18. Emergency services descended on the road, and two people were taken to hospital. A section of the road was closed for over two hours, but it fully re-opened at 2am on Monday, June 19. Police have now charged a 33-year-old man in connection with the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.20pm on Sunday, June 18, officers were called to a two vehicle crash on the M8 eastbound near junction 3. Emergency services attended and two people were taken to hospital. The road was closed but has now reopened. A 33-year-old man was charged in connection and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A man was charged after a two-vehicle crash on the M8 near Livingston, West Lothian.A man was charged after a two-vehicle crash on the M8 near Livingston, West Lothian.
