Officers were called to the property on Lanrigg Road in Fauldhouse, Bathgate, at around 7.30pm on Sunday, June 12.

Inside the address, they found a 57-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are now investigating to try to determine the circumstances that led to his death.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal."