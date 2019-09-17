West Lothian police appeal after taxi 'deliberately' set alight in Livingston

Police are appealing for witnesses after a taxi was deliberately set alight in Livingston.

The incident, involving a Peugeot Expert taxi, happened in Norman Rise, Dedridge at about 9:50pm on Tuesday, September 10th.

Police are appealing for witnesses. Pic: Police Scotland.

The fire was extinguished but the vehicle was extensively damaged.

Police Constable Jamie Morris, of Livingston Police Station, said: "Our inquiries suggest that this vehicle was set alight deliberately and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious to come forward.

"In particular we are seeking to identify a person seen in the area around the time heading on foot in the direction of Nigel Rise.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 3956 of September 10. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."