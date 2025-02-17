West Lothian police arrest man after home broken into and car stolen
West Lothian police have arrested a man after a home was broken into and a car was stolen.
A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection following the incident in the Deanswood Park area of Deans, Livingston.
Police received a report of a housebreaking and a stolen car which happened at around 8pm on Saturday, February 1. The vehicle has since been recovered.
A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the 33-year-old man is expected to appear at court at a later date.