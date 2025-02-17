West Lothian police have arrested a man after a home was broken into and a car was stolen.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection following the incident in the Deanswood Park area of Deans, Livingston.

The incident happened on February 1. Stock photo by John Devlin. | JD

Police received a report of a housebreaking and a stolen car which happened at around 8pm on Saturday, February 1. The vehicle has since been recovered.

A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the 33-year-old man is expected to appear at court at a later date.