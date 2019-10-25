West Lothian porn star who said she would murder 'unfamous' cops at Edinburgh train station in drunken rant is sentenced

Vineeta Whyte also shouted at officers she was a cousin of Meghan Markle and added she “can’t wait until Prince William cuts your heads off” at the capital’s Waverley Station earlier this year.

The ex-glamour girl - who claims to have had relationships with several high profile names including Robbie Williams and Eminem - also called one officer “a black, paki c*nt” and “an ugly unfamous c*nt”.

Whyte, from Fauldhouse in West Lothian, had been pulled up for drunkenly shouting and swearing at a group of football fans at the train station when she issued the threats in March this year.

The incident happened at Edinburgh Waverley.

Whyte, who uses the stage name of Kimberley Lee, also told one shocked PC that her nine-year-old son will “murder your whole family” when he turns 16.

The 38-year-old’s drunken ranting also saw her claim she had “murdered a ni**er when I was 19” and she had killed an Asian a year later.

Whyte represented herself when she pleaded guilty to a charge of shouting, swearing, uttering threats and uttering sexual remarks to police officers when she appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last month.

She returned to the dock for sentencing yesterday (FRI) where Sheriff Adrian Cottam ordered her to carry out 75 hours of unpaid work in the community as punishment.

Previously the court was told Whyte was spotted acting unruly while she sat at the station’s Platform 14 at around 11.35pm on March 29 this year.

Fiscal Lynsey Magro said: “She was restrained after acting aggressively towards a group of singing football fans and she was placed in handcuffs. The accused began to act erratically.

“She continued to act aggressively and [told one officer] ‘I cant wait until Prince William cuts your f**king head off’.

“Meghan Markle is my f**king cousin and when my son turns 16 he is going to come and murder your whole family.”

The fiscal added Whyte continued to abuse the officers and said: “You are getting raped and murdered when I get out of here. You are f**king dead meat.”

Whyte, who has also claimed she was once engaged to Death Row Scot Kenny Richey, told the court she admitted abusing the police officers because she was “highly intoxicated” at the time.

Whyte told the court: “What I said was really disgusting and I am sorry for what I said - I am not usually like that.

“I did not mean any of the threats I made at all.”