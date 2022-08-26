Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alexander Thomson, 42, was convicted of 17 charges of rape and physical attacks between 2013 and 2019 across West Lothian.

This included knocking one victim's teeth out and making her swallow them.

He also put a plastic bag over another terrified woman's head as she slept and tried to choke her.

Monster: Alexander Thomson carried out 17 brutal rapes

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two of the women had since passed away, but their brave police statements – read to the High Court in Glasgow by a female officer – helped convicted the thug.

A judge made Thomson the subject of an Order for Lifelong Restriction (OLR) meaning he may never be released to strike again. He will have to convince a panel of experts that he is fit to return to our streets.

Thomson carried our his reign of terror on four women in Livingston, Bathgate and Broxburn.

After one brutal rape, Thomson casually walked away from his victim and offered to make her coffee.

Another victim endured Thomson gouging her with a knife where a tattoo of an ex-boyfriend's name was.

The court heard he once kicked her on the head causing teeth to break.

Thomson ordered her to then swallow them and he also pulled part of a tooth out with pliers.

The thug must also serve a minimum four years behind bars before he can attempt to have the OLR lifted, but is unlikely to succeed given the extent of his offending.

Following sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Steven McMillan said: “Thomson is a dangerous, serial abuser who presents a threat to women. Today’s sentencing will hopefully ensure that others are kept safe from him. He inflicted some of the most horrendous and shocking abuse I’ve ever come across.

“Without the bravery, courage and dignity of the women who came forward to report what had happened to them, Thomson wouldn’t have been held accountable for his actions, so I’d like to thank them. It was important all of the women got justice.

"Sadly two passed away before trial and it was right their evidence was heard in court through the reading of their statements. I hope today's sentencing brings some comfort for all of the women and their families.

“Violence and abuse will not be tolerated. I would urge anyone who is or who has been a victim of abuse to get in touch with us but if they’re not ready to speak to us, to speak to someone they trust, people will listen. “

Judge Tom Hughes paid tribute to the victims whose testimony finally brought Thomson to justice.

He told the thug: "The only consolation they can take from these dreadful proceedings were that they were able to come to court, give evidence, which the jury believed.

"They were completely vindicated...they can take comfort from that.

"You have a dreadful record of convictions. A social work report confirms the danger you pose to society and female partners."