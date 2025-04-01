Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A shop worker was threatened with a meat cleaver, an imitation gun and a hammer in a terrifying armed robbery in West Lothian yesterday.

At around 7pm on Monday, March 31, three men entered the Mid Calder Convenience Store on Bank Street and threatened a worker with the weapons.

They stole a number of items before running off down the footpath to the side of the Fork and Field and into the woodland trail, locally known as ‘Rabbits’. There were no injuries and enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.

The three men are all described as being in their late teens or early 20s. One of the men is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build. He was wearing a blue/black ski mask, camouflage hooded top, black body warmer, black joggers, black trainers with a white trim, red gloves with black on the inside and he had a black rucksack.

Police are appealing for information following the armed robbery at the Mid Calder Convenience Store on Bank Street on Monday. | Google Maps

Another of the men is described as white, around 5ft 10in tall and of slim build. He was wearing a black mask and red glasses, a grey North Face jacket, black joggers, black trainers and he was carrying a red holdall.

The third man is described as white, around 5ft 7in tall and of slim build. He was wearing a black jacket, black Nike joggers, black trainers with white trim, and he had a black Nike bag.

Detective Constable Lynn Myles said: "This was a frightening incident for staff in the shop and it's vital we trace those responsible. I'm appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the three males, or who recognises the description of them, to come forward.

"Anyone with private CCTV, doorbell cameras or dash-cams in and around this area is urged to review the footage and bring anything of significance to our attention."

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3638 of Monday, 31 March 2025. Alternatively, you can pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.