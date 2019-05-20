West Lothian street in lockdown as house fire rages

FIREFIGHTERS are tackling a blaze at a family home in West Lothian this evening.
Three crews were called out to Falside Crescent, Bathgate, to reports of a chip pan fire shortly after 6pm.
Photographs show the residential street cordoned off and emergency vehicles arriving.
One witness said: "People are either end of the street, it's as if they've been evacuated."
Ambulances were also seen arriving but it was unclear whether anyone was hurt.
A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Recuse Service said: "Crews are still there and the information we have back is that it's a house fire."