Tobyn Salvatore - who also goes by the name Jay Fell – was charged with murdering the elderly couple with a knife or ‘similar bladed instrument’ at their home in Livingston, West Lothian.

Police found the bodies of Denis and Mary Fell, both 73, on Boxing Day after breaking down the door of their home in Raeburn Rigg, a quiet residential area of the town.

It’s understood officers had been alerted to an incident at the property and arrived to find both pensioners dead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Denis and Mary Fell, both 73, with a photograph taken on their wedding day.

Salvatore, 19, appeared on petition from custody at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday charged with two counts of murder.

Kevin Dugan, defending, entered no plea on his behalf.

Sheriff Peter Hammond committed Salvatore for further examination and remanded him in custody.

The accused is expected to make a second court appearance for full committal within eight days.

It’s understood Salvatore, who was arrested on Monday in connection with the double tragedy, had been staying with the pensioners after moving out of his mother’s home before Christmas.

A blue forensics tent has been set up outside the property and specialist officers in white suits have been combing the scene for evidence.

Detectives have also been carrying out enquiries and speaking to people in the area, recovering CCTV from private security camera systems installed on local homes.

Fresh floral tributes were left near Denis and Mary's home overnight amid an outpouring of emotion from the stunned community.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.