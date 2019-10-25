West Lothian teenager missing from hospital found

The teenager was reported missing in Livingston, West Lothian, who was last seen yesterday afternoon. Picture: Police Scotland

The 14-year-old girl who was last seen at St John’s Hospital in Livingston on Thursday has been found, according to Police Scotland.

Ms Derri was reported missing after she was last seen leaving St John’s Hospital, Livingston, West Lothian around 4PM on Thursday.

Today, West Lothian Police put a message out on Twitter, confirming the girl had been found.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Police Scotland can confirm that missing persons Derri Cochrane has been traced."