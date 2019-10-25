West Lothian teenager missing from hospital found
Police Scotland confirmed the teenager has been found.
Friday, 25th October 2019, 7:20 pm
Updated
Saturday, 26th October 2019, 7:29 pm
The 14-year-old girl who was last seen at St John’s Hospital in Livingston on Thursday has been found, according to Police Scotland.
Ms Derri was reported missing after she was last seen leaving St John’s Hospital, Livingston, West Lothian around 4PM on Thursday.
Today, West Lothian Police put a message out on Twitter, confirming the girl had been found.
"Police Scotland can confirm that missing persons Derri Cochrane has been traced."
"Thanks for all the help in tracing her."