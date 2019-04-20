Wester Hailes high rise fall victim plunged 40ft in ‘escape bid’ using knotted sheets

A MAN has died after trying to flee from a fourth floor Edinburgh flat using a makeshift “rope” made from blankets tied together.

Locals watched in horror as the man – who has not been officially named by police – first appeared at the window of the multi-storey block holding a bed sheet.

They said he could be seen tying them together by a number of people standing below at Cobbinshaw House South in Calder Gardens on Thursday afternoon.

It has been reported that the man made an escape bid after locking himself in a room at the property.

An eye-witness claimed the man, who Police Scotland say was 35, appeared to lose his grip and “shrieked” as he fell more than 40 feet to the ground below.

One resident of the block who saw the drama unfold said: “He just suddenly appeared at the window. I heard some shouting but I did not know if it was him or someone else inside the flat.

“It was a pretty calm day and you could hear a man’s voice but not make out what he was saying. When it’s windy here you can hear nothing.

“The first sheet came out the window and then the rest. Next thing he was falling. He hit the ground with a really sickening thump.

“Other folk had already called for the police and ambulance and they turned up pretty quickly. He looked to be in a very bad way and no one who saw what happened thought he would survive.”

Another, who called the Evening News after the incident, said: “The poor guy just fell through the air. It was horrible watching and not being able to do anything.”

The man, who has not been named, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, but died of his injuries a short time later despite emergency treatment.

Officers say they are treating the death as unexplained, however they confirmed that a man had been arrested on Friday afternoon in connection with the incident. A report is also being prepared for the procurator fiscal.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed emergency services had attended the incident shortly after 2.05pm on Thursday.

He added: “The death is currently being treated as unexplained. Inquiries are ongoing.”