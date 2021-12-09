Derick Conway preyed on four young boys mainly at a flat in Wester Hailes, Edinburgh between 1982 and 1990.

The 59 year-old first offender had denied the crimes during a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

But a jury found him guilty of five charges including lewd and libidinous behaviour as well as indecent assault.

Details of Conway's sick crimes were revealed at the High Court in Glasgow.

Deferring sentence, judge Lady Haldane told Conway: "You have been convicted of the sexual abuse of young boys.

"You preyed upon these children consistently over a period of years.

"It must have taken great courage for these now men to give their evidence and this continues to have a profound effect on them.

"A custodial sentence is inevitable. Given the gravity of the offences, you will be remanded in custody meantime."

