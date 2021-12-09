Wester Hailes paedophile: Judge praises victims of pervert who preyed on boys
A judge has praised the victims of a serial sex attacker after evidence of their ordeals lead to him facing a lengthy jail-term.
Derick Conway preyed on four young boys mainly at a flat in Wester Hailes, Edinburgh between 1982 and 1990.
The 59 year-old first offender had denied the crimes during a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.
But a jury found him guilty of five charges including lewd and libidinous behaviour as well as indecent assault.
Deferring sentence, judge Lady Haldane told Conway: "You have been convicted of the sexual abuse of young boys.
"You preyed upon these children consistently over a period of years.
"It must have taken great courage for these now men to give their evidence and this continues to have a profound effect on them.
"A custodial sentence is inevitable. Given the gravity of the offences, you will be remanded in custody meantime."