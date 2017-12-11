What prisoners at Saughton will be eating on Christmas Day

PRISON bosses have revealed the menu inmates at Saughton can expect this Christmas.

The special menus on offer at facilities across Scotland include cooked traditional breakfasts and three-course turkey dinners with all the trimmings.

Dishes on offer include nut roasts, lamb curry, chicken balmoral, hazelnut cranberry wellington, meat platters and deserts such as Black Forest Gateau, followed by coffee and after-dinner mints.

At HMP Edinburgh, prisoners will have the choice of a chicken breast with mushroom sauce and kilted sausage, a vegetable kiev or a spicy burger. If the inmates are not full up, they get a “night pack” consisting of pasta, chocolate and fruit.

The young offenders at Polmont will be given a three course meal and a selection box of chocolates in the evening while inmates at Dumfries prison will tuck into turkey, nut roast and mince pies.

The Scottish Prison Service said the festive menus were prepared at no extra cost as they were funded out of existing catering budgets.