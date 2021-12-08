Whingeing Edinburgh rape couple lose appeals over horrific sex attacks

Kiara-Lee Gallacher, 24, was given two-and-a-half years alongside her accomplice Dylan Williamson, 22, following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Serial offender Williamson was jailed for six years for raping the victim in the sex attack he committed with her and for the rape of another woman he attacked weeks earlier.

The judge who presided over their trial, Lord Braid, also ordered him to be supervised by the authorities for three years following his release from custody in a move designed to protect the public from him re-offending.

Appeal refused: Double rapist Dylan Williamson

At the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh, lawyers for Gallacher and Williamson had argued that their clients had both suffered a miscarriage of justice and should have their convictions quashed.

However, three senior appeal judges Lord Carloway, who was sitting with Lords Pentland and Woolman, concluded that there was enough evidence available to allow jurors to return guilty verdicts.

Lord Carloway said: “The court is convinced that the conviction appeals be refused.”

At proceedings earlier this year, Lord Braid also told Gallacher that she would be placed on the Sex Offenders' Register for 10 years following the sentence.

Williamson, formerly of Pennywell Road, Edinburgh, first struck on November 18 in 2018 at a flat in the city's Muirhouse area.

The woman, who was a stranger to him, had consented to some sexual activity but made it plain she did not want intercourse. But despite this Williamson assaulted her and raped her.

Williamson and Gallacher then attacked a second woman on December 30 in 2018 at a flat in the city's Lochend area.

During the assault the terrified victim was molested, subjected to sexual remarks and her lower clothing removed and she was raped.

The victim earlier told the High Court in Edinburgh that Gallacher had encouraged Williamson during the assault on her.

Lord Braid told Williamson: "Both victims were extremely distressed."

The judge said to Gallacher that the effect of the rape she took part on in with Williamson was "profound" for the victim.

Williamson and Gallacher, of Dunkirk Road, Edinburgh, both earlier stood trial having denied rape offences. He was convicted of both rape charges he faced and Gallacher of the single charge of rape she faced with Williamson.

Williamson’s defence advocate Brian McConnachie QC also appealed against his client’s sentence, saying it was too harsh when compared to people who were convicted in similar circumstances.

The appeal court agreed with the submissions and quashed the requirement for Williamson to be supervised by the authorities for three years.

Lord Carloway, who is Lord President of the Court of Session and Lord Justice General, the most senior judge of the Supreme Courts of Scotland and head of the Scottish Judiciary,said: “We will quash the supervision requirement of the sentence.”

He also said the court would issue its reasons for its decisions in a written opinion which would be issued in the near future.

