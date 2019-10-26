'White van driver' approaching girls near Edinburgh school prompts police investigation

The incident reportedly took place on a street next to Portobello High School around 2.15pm yesterday. Picture: Google

According to the reports, a van driver approached the three schoolgirls near Portobello High School and was "staring intently", leading them to run away.

The incident reportedly took place on a street next to the school around 2.15pm yesterday.

The three girls, who are of S1 age, were heading home via Park Lane when one noticed a white van drive passed them, before reversing and stopping next to them.

According to the reports, the driver had a white dog in his lap and was staring at the girls, who ran to one of the parents' homes nearby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One parent told Edinburgh Live: "When they arrived at our house my daughter hammered on the door shouting, 'let us in,' and looked absolutely terrified.

"When they told me what happened, I phoned the police on 999 and they immediately went to see if they could find the van before coming to our house, they arrived within 30 minutes."

She said a similar incident involving a man in a white van with dogs had been reported in the same area last year.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Enquiries are ongoing."