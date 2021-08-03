Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Daniel Devers jumped out a 30-foot high window as he fled from four officers who were attempting to arrest him.

He then ran along a live railway line near to the capital’s Brunstane station during the escape bid before being apprehend by PC Amy Burns.

Devers appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court

The lout then broke free from the constable’s grasp and as he climbed over a nearby wooden fence he lashed out and punched PC Burns to the head.

Devers suffered a broken lumbar bone in his back due to the jump from the flat window and was forced to wear a brace for six months.

The 25-year-old also suffered nine puncture wounds to his leg and back after a police dog attempted to halt his escape bid in January last year.

Devers pleaded guilty to attempting to evade arrest and to police assault when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Brute: Devers denied that he punched and kicked a police dog

He had a not guilty plea acceptedto a third charge of punching and kicking the police dog during theincident.

Prosecutor Rose Wilson told the court four police officers attended Devers’ home at Bonnybridge Drive in Edinburgh at around 2.25am on January 20 last year.

They discovered an outstanding warrant for Devers and after he was informed he was being arrested he made a run for the living room window.

Ms Wilson said Devers then “opened the window and jumped out” on to a “grassy communal area” 30 feet below.

A police dog handler was called in to help in the hunt for Devers and he was even actually tracked down “on the other side of a live railway line”.

PC Burns managed to collar Devers and after breaking free from her grip he was said to have “struck PC Burns to the face” as he climbed over a fence to flee the scene.

Devers was eventually arrested and charged at around 4.50am and was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment to several injuries he had sustained.

Solicitor Mark Hutchison, defending, said his client had been “drinking heavily” before the incident and had suffered nine puncture wounds to his leg and back after being bitten by the police dog.

The lawyer said the dad-of-one’s scarring would be permanent and he had also suffered a broken lumbar bone in his back and had to wear a brace for six months to allow the bone injury to heal.

Sheriff Frank Crowe said: “In relation to charge one, with all the running about you ended up breaking your back so I will admonish you on that charge as you have already paid a penalty.

“On the assault on the police officer, fortunately she wasn’t injured. You have pled guilty today so I will restrict the fine to £135 [plus £10 victim surcharge].

Devers was admonished on the evading police arrest charge and fined a total of £145 for assaulting PC Burns.

Devers pleaded guilty to breaking free from the grasp of police officers and jumping from a window, failing to stop and running along a live railway line with the intent to escaped rom custody at Bonnybridge Drive, Edinburgh, on January 20 last year.

He also admitted to assaulting PC Burns by punching her to the head.

