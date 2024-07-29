Witness appeal after single-vehicle crash
The incident happened at around 10.15am on Saturday (July 27) around one mile south-west of Temple and involved a black Ford Fiesta.
Emergency services attended and a 25-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment and he will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with a driving offence.
The road was closed to allow for recovery.
Police constable Andy Ross, Dalkeith Road Policing, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash and we are appealing to any witnesses to contact police.
“We also ask any drivers in the area at the time with dash-cam footage to come forward.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 1259 of Saturday, 27 July, 2024.”