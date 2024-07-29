Witness appeal after single-vehicle crash

​The incident happened at around 10.15am on Saturday.

Police are appealing for information following a one-vehicle crash on the B6372 near Temple.

The incident happened at around 10.15am on Saturday (July 27) around one mile south-west of Temple and involved a black Ford Fiesta.

Emergency services attended and a 25-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment and he will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with a driving offence.

The road was closed to allow for recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police constable Andy Ross, Dalkeith Road Policing, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash and we are appealing to any witnesses to contact police.

“We also ask any drivers in the area at the time with dash-cam footage to come forward.