Witness appeal following Leith break-in

Police are appealing for witnesses following a break-in in the Leith area of Edinburgh,

The incident happened between 1.50pm and 2pm on Monday, 26 November in St Andrew Place where a four figure sum of cash was taken.

The suspect was seen entering the premises and is described as white, aged 40 to 50-years old, medium to heavy build, wearing a red jacket, a green/grey baseball cap, blue jeans and grey trainers.

Detective Sergeant Kevin Tait said: “We would like to speak to anyone who may recognise the suspect description or have seen any suspicious activity in the area.

“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 4243 of Monday 26th November, or make an anonymous call to the charity Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

