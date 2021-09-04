Woman, 31, who died at Arthur's Seat was 'on honeymoon'

Tributes have been paid to Fawziyah Javed, 31, of Pudsey, West Yorkshire, who died at the beauty spot on Thursday, around 9pm.

Emergency services were called to Holyrood Park after receiving reports that a woman had fallen and Ms Javed was declared dead shortly afterwards.

A 27-year-old man had been arrested in connection with her death.

The Daily Record reported that Ms Javed, who is understood to have worked as a solicitor, got married on Sunday before travelling to Scotland by train earlier this week.

It has also been reported she was in the early stages of a pregnancy at the time of her death.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, a neighbour described Ms Javed as a “beautiful person”.

The neighbour said: "I am very upset about her death, she was a very nice person.

Police search Arthur's Seat following the death of Fawziyah Javed, 31, on Thursday,

“She had lived there for nine to 10 months. She was a beautiful person and seemed very sensible.

“Yesterday I was all day crying.”

Other tributes have described her as “a gem of a woman” who was “taken too soon”.

Police Officers at Arthur's Seat on Friday. A man has been arrested in connection with the death.

Police officers in West Yorkshire searched a property in Pudsey on Friday afternoon, but the force declined to comment further when contacted.

Police Scotland are investigating the incident and said that Ms Javed’s death was being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson said: "Emergency services attended including the fire service and ambulance.

"The 31-year-old woman died at the scene a short time later.

"A 27-year-old man has been arrested and inquiries are ongoing.”

