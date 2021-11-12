Woman attacked on Fishwives Causeway: Police hunt man with crooked teeth
A woman was assaulted by a man on an Edinburgh pathway in a late-night attack.
The incident happened on Fishwives Causeway last night.
Around 11.30 pm, a 30-year-old woman was walking in the area when a man approached her from behind, took hold of her arm and tried to pull her along the pathway.
A passing cyclist intervened and the suspect ran off.
The suspect is described as white, in his 20’s, around 5ft 8, blue or grey eyes and crooked teeth. He was wearing a dark jacket with the hood up and dark trousers.
Detective Constable Neil Donaldson at Fettes Police Office in Edinburgh said: "This would have been a frightening and traumatic experience for the victim.
“Whilst this appears to be a rare and isolated incident we would like to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Fishwives Causeway around 11.30 pm on Thursday, 11 November 2021 and who may have seen a man fitting the above description."