Woman fled carriage as man touched inappropriately himself on Edinburgh train

Police say the incident happened on-board a train between Edinburgh Waverley and Edinburgh Gateway stations.

At just after 5pm on Friday 20 August, the victim boarded a train at Edinburgh Waverley destined for Arbroath.

She sat down at a table seat and during the journey looked over to a man in the carriage who was touching himself inappropriately.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses.

The victim then grabbed her possessions and left the carriage.

The man is described as white, tall, between 20 and 30 years old, with short dark hair and clean shaven. On the day he was wearing a dark jumper, red trousers and a dark backpack.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was on the train that may have witnessed the incident or have any information in connection.

Anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, reference 2100062886.