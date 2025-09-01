Woman robbed in the street during daylight West Lothian robbery as police appeal for information

Kevin Quinn
Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 1st Sep 2025, 17:40 BST
A woman was robbed of cash by a man on the street in the Deans area of Livingston this morning.

At around 8.40am on Monday, September 1, a 79-year-old woman was in the Main Street area when she was approached by a man and robbed of a sum of cash.

The man is described as being white, in his early 20s, short, slim, wearing a light-coloured jacket with the hood up, a black face covering, dark trousers and trainers.

Police are appealing for information following the daylight robbery this morning.
Police are appealing for information following the daylight robbery this morning.

Police are appealing for information following this brazen daylight robbery in West Lothian.

Detective Sergeant Tony Gilhooley said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and I am now appealing for the assistance of the public.

“I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information which could assist us to get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area around the time and who may have dash cam or private CCTV to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 0682 of 1 September, 2025.

