Woman seriously injured after attack in Pilton house

Emergency services were called to the incident in West Pilton Avenue at about 5:25am on Monday.

A police spokeswoman said: "Police were called around 5:25am on Monday 28 October 2019, following the reports of serious injuries to a female at an address on West Pilton Avenue, Edinburgh.

"Emergency services attended the scene and enquiries are at an early stage."

Police in Edinburgh are carrying out inquiries into an attack on a woman in a house in Pilton.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into a man being raped on a cycle path in the north of Edinburgh in the early hours of this morning.

Officers received a report of a 36-year-old man being the victim of a serious sexual assault in the Ainslie Park area of Pilton. Inquiries are ongoing.