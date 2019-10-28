Woman seriously injured after attack in Pilton house
A woman has been left with serious injuries following an attack in a house in Pilton.
Emergency services were called to the incident in West Pilton Avenue at about 5:25am on Monday.
A police spokeswoman said: "Police were called around 5:25am on Monday 28 October 2019, following the reports of serious injuries to a female at an address on West Pilton Avenue, Edinburgh.
"Emergency services attended the scene and enquiries are at an early stage."
Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into a man being raped on a cycle path in the north of Edinburgh in the early hours of this morning.
Officers received a report of a 36-year-old man being the victim of a serious sexual assault in the Ainslie Park area of Pilton. Inquiries are ongoing.
Police have confirmed the two incidents are not linked.