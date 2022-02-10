The incident happened at around 5.10pm on Wednesday, February 9.

Two men entered the property on Parsons Green Terrace in Edinburgh and proceeded to assault the 47-year-old woman.

They ran off after the victim’s 10-year-old daughter started screaming and then were seen heading west towards Meadowbank.

The woman was not seriously hurt but both her and her daughter were understandably shaken.

Police are now appealing for information to try to trace the individuals involved and have asked anyone who may have seen them to get in touch.

Both suspects are white, slim and aged between 30 and 40. The first man was wearing a light grey snood over his nose and mouth, grey joggers, a jacket and a light coloured jumper.

The second man was wearing dark joggers and a fleece and had the bottom half of his face covered. He was also carrying an orange food delivery bag.

Detective Sergeant Gary Smyth, of Police Scotland's Violence Reduction unit, said: “Although the victim was not seriously hurt this was a distressing experience for her and her young daughter.

“It is important we trace these men and I would urge anyone who may have seen them in the area at the time to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 2552 of Wednesday, February 9, 2022.”

Alternatively if you would like to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

