The club released a statement on Wednesday explaining their decision to ban the group.

After a game with Stirling Albion, the team met with a large group of these supporters to make it clear that the rules should be obeyed if they wanted to attend matches.

They continue: “During the game last night again, their behaviour was unacceptable so the individuals in this group will no longer be welcome at Edinburgh City games and will be refused entry if they try.

Edinburgh City Football Club: Younger supporters banned from team games after anti social behaviour, announces club

"To our loyal fans who have witnessed this behaviour over the past two games, please accept our apologies and be assured this will not be tolerated.

"We tried to give them a chance to conduct themselves within our guidelines, but they didn’t, so we have no option but to ban them from out games.”

Edinburgh City faced Albion Rovers at home, with the game ending 1-2.

