Haddington crime: 'Youths' enter school kitchen after hours, setting off fire alarm as police investigation launched in East Lothian

A group of ‘youths’ entered primary school kitchen after hours setting off fire alarm as police enquiries into antisocial behaviour is launched.

By Rachel Mackie
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 10:20 am
Updated Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 10:21 am

A group of youths, described as being aged between 14-16 years old were reportedly rooting through Haddington Infant School’s bin store, before throwing items at the window of a nearby home.

Then, around 5.30 pm on Monday, the same group entered the fire door of the school’s kitchen which activated the fire alarm.

They fled the area as emergency services arrived at the scene.

Anybody who saw anything in the Mill Wynd area of Haddington between 4.30 pm to 6 pm yesterday is asked to come forward.

Sergeant Rhona Meikle said: “We will be carrying out enquiries in the local area.

"At the same time, we are appealing to local parents to engage with your children and ensure they don’t get drawn into these kinds of antisocial and disruptive activities.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 2531 of 14 February.”

