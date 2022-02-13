Cyclist admitted to hospital after crash with car on road in Newington

Police officers and paramedics responded on Saturday after the incident on South Clerk Street, which occurred some time before 12:30pm.

The cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not life threatening.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers received report of a crash involving a car and a cyclist on West Preston Street at its junction with Newington Road and South Clerk Street in Edinburgh around 12:05pm on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

Emergency services attended after the accident

“Emergency services attended and the 21-year-old male cyclist was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.”

