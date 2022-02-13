Cyclist admitted to hospital after crash with car on road in Newington
A cyclist was admitted to hospital after a crash with a car on a Newington road, police have confirmed.
Police officers and paramedics responded on Saturday after the incident on South Clerk Street, which occurred some time before 12:30pm.
The cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not life threatening.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers received report of a crash involving a car and a cyclist on West Preston Street at its junction with Newington Road and South Clerk Street in Edinburgh around 12:05pm on Saturday, February 12, 2022.
“Emergency services attended and the 21-year-old male cyclist was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.”