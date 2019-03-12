Cyclist hospitalised after being hit by van in North Berwick

A cyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a van in North Berwick.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the junction of Dirleton Road and Hamilton Road, following the collision at about 3:40pm.

A cyclist was hospitalised after being hit by a van in North Berwick. Pic: Google Maps

A police statement said a male cyclist sustained serious injuries and has been taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Local diversions are in place in the area around Dirleton Road and motorists are advised to avoid the area for the time being.

