Cyclist rushed to Edinburgh hospital after crash on A7 at Hardengreen roundabout near Bonnyrigg

Police enquiries ‘ongoing’ after collision between car and cyclist
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 20th Jun 2023, 12:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 12:28 BST

A cyclist has been rushed to hospital following a crash in Midlothian.

Police were alerted to the collision, which involved a car and a cyclist, on the A7 at the Hardengreen roundabout near Bonnyrigg, at around 6.50pm on Monday, June 19. Emergency services attended the scene and the cyclist, a 52-year-old man, was taken to hospital in Edinburgh for treatment. His current condition is unknown. Following the incident, officers are carrying out enquiries in an effort to establish the full circumstances that caused the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 6.50pm on Monday, 19 June, 2023, we were called to a report of a crash involving a car and a cyclist at Hardengreen roundabout on the A7 near Bonnyrigg. The 52-year-old male cyclist was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."

A cyclist was taken to hospital in Edinburgh after a crash on the A7 near Bonnyrigg in Midlothian.
A cyclist was taken to hospital in Edinburgh after a crash on the A7 near Bonnyrigg in Midlothian.