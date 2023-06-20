Police were alerted to the collision, which involved a car and a cyclist, on the A7 at the Hardengreen roundabout near Bonnyrigg, at around 6.50pm on Monday, June 19. Emergency services attended the scene and the cyclist, a 52-year-old man, was taken to hospital in Edinburgh for treatment. His current condition is unknown. Following the incident, officers are carrying out enquiries in an effort to establish the full circumstances that caused the crash.