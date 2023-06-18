News you can trust since 1873
Dalkeith collision: Police are looking for motorcyclist who collided with pedestrian but left the scene

Pedestrian declined medical treatment
By Ian Swanson
Published 18th Jun 2023, 16:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 16:31 BST

Police are trying to trace a motorcyclist who was involved in a collision with a pedestrian in Dalkeith on Saturday night but left the scene before officers arrived – and they hope people who were out socialising in the town could help.

Police Scotland said that around 7.15pm on Saturday June 17, they received a report of a road crash involving a motorcycle and a 33-year-old male pedestrian on South Street, Dalkeith. Emergency services attended, but the police said the pedestrian declined medical treatment and the motorcyclist had left the scene prior to police arrival.

Now officers have launched an investigation. They are checking relevant CCTV footage for any additional information on the incident and they are appealing to the public for help. Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “We are continuing our enquiries to locate the motorcyclist. The area was busy with people out socialising and I am appealing to anyone who was there who may have seen the incident to contact us. In particular, if anyone has dash cam equipment, please check the footage as it may have images which could assist our investigation.”Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3817 of June 17, 2023.

The collision happened in South Street, Dalkeith, on Saturday evening. Picture: Google.The collision happened in South Street, Dalkeith, on Saturday evening. Picture: Google.
