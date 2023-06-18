Police are trying to trace a motorcyclist who was involved in a collision with a pedestrian in Dalkeith on Saturday night but left the scene before officers arrived – and they hope people who were out socialising in the town could help.

Now officers have launched an investigation. They are checking relevant CCTV footage for any additional information on the incident and they are appealing to the public for help. Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “We are continuing our enquiries to locate the motorcyclist. The area was busy with people out socialising and I am appealing to anyone who was there who may have seen the incident to contact us. In particular, if anyone has dash cam equipment, please check the footage as it may have images which could assist our investigation.”Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3817 of June 17, 2023.