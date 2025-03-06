A terrified mum whose 14-year-old son was taken to hospital after trying a vape which is believed to have been laced with spice has issued an urgent warning to parents.

Two pupils at a school in Dalkeith were rushed to hospital after they were offered a vape which contained a substance which caused them to become unwell. The boys were monitored by doctors. One boy was released following treatment while the other was kept overnight amid concerns for his kidneys.

The mother of one of the boys said she believed the substance to be ‘spice’ - synthetic cannabinoids designed to mimic the effects of cannabis but which are more harmful and unpredictable.

She said: “One of the boys had a severely low temperature and the other had low blood pressure and low sugar levels, very nearly causing him to have a hypo. They were both then taken by ambulance from the high school to hospital where they had to undergo numerous tests, heart tracings, bloods and be monitored very closely. “

She added that her son was lucky to be alive after inhaling the substance. She said: “I need parents, family members, carers and in general anybody who knows a young person to understand, this was caused by one draw of this vape pen. Paramedics have also stated in the hospital to both boys there is no reverse medicine to counteract the reaction of spice, it is lethal and in a lot of cases fatal.

“Please, please, please speak to your children and remind them of the dangers these vape pens can cause. Smoking them themselves or giving them to others, because we could have very quickly had two dead 14 year old boys on our hands yesterday.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said the incident was reported to them at around 12.30pm on Tuesday, March 4. He said: “Police were made aware two boys aged 14 were taken to hospital after inhaling an illegal vape containing an unknown substance in Cousland Road, Dalkeith. Both boys have since been released and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

A spokesman for Midlothian Council, which runs the school, said both boys and their families are being supported.

He said: “Both pupils were taken to hospital and later released. The school is supporting the pupils and their families while Police Scotland investigate.

“Schools across Midlothian, will be reminding pupils of the dangers of substance misuse and vaping, which are banned across the school estate. If families or anyone is concerned about underage vaping or substance abuse then get medical help immediately if the young person is unwell and call the Police Scotland.

“For ongoing support, schools liaise with services including the council’s educational psychology team and MYPAS, which offers health and wellbeing support services for young people. Parents who are worried about their children’s vaping can also contact MYPAS for information and support directly. They can be contacted by calling 0131 454 0757.”