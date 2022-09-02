News you can trust since 1873
Dalkeith teenager Lucy Bowe reported missing after not returning home from Livingston

Police are growing concerned about a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

By Rhoda Morrison
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 8:50 pm
Lucy Bowe failed to return home on Friday evening after she was last seen at 5.40pm near to St John’s Hospital in Livingston.

The teenager, from Dalkeith, is 5ft 6 and of slim build. She also has long blonde hair which she was wearing down.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded top with a Swiss cross logo, black jogging bottoms and black and white Converse high tops.

Lucy Bowe has been reported missing

Police Sergeant Stuart Miller, of Broxburn Police Station, said : “We are growing increasingly concerned for Lucy and we would appeal to anyone who knows where she is to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2841 of 2 September.”

