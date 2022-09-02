Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucy Bowe failed to return home on Friday evening after she was last seen at 5.40pm near to St John’s Hospital in Livingston.

The teenager, from Dalkeith, is 5ft 6 and of slim build. She also has long blonde hair which she was wearing down.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded top with a Swiss cross logo, black jogging bottoms and black and white Converse high tops.

Lucy Bowe has been reported missing

