Dalkeith teenager Lucy Bowe reported missing after not returning home from Livingston
Police are growing concerned about a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing.
Lucy Bowe failed to return home on Friday evening after she was last seen at 5.40pm near to St John’s Hospital in Livingston.
The teenager, from Dalkeith, is 5ft 6 and of slim build. She also has long blonde hair which she was wearing down.
She was last seen wearing a black hooded top with a Swiss cross logo, black jogging bottoms and black and white Converse high tops.
Police Sergeant Stuart Miller, of Broxburn Police Station, said : “We are growing increasingly concerned for Lucy and we would appeal to anyone who knows where she is to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2841 of 2 September.”