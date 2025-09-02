Dalkeith's Bombay Lounge was named the best Indian takeaway in Scotland at the Spice Awards 2025 in Glasgow last night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Indian restaurant and beer garden on Dalkeith High Street picked up the national award at the Spice Awards ceremony at the Double Tree Hilton Hotel in Glasgow, on Monday, September 1.

The accolade was awarded thanks to a mixture of customer votes and reviews, as well as a visit by judges to the Midlothian restaurant and takeaway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two other local restaurants won national accolades at the Spice Awards 2025. Macau Kitchen in Edinburgh picked up best customer service, while best chef went to Delhi’s Winter in Linlithgow.

Michael Singh, centre, with his Bombay Lounge team, picking up the best Indian takeaway in Scotland prize at the Spice Awards 2025 in Glasgow on Monday, September 1. | Submitted

Speaking about being named the best Indian takeaway in Scotland, Bombay Lounge owner Michael Singh said: “I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank all of our customers for supporting us by for voting for us for the Spice Awards best Indian takeaway.

“We were overwhelmed to be at the Double Tree Hilton last night. There was two thousand people there, it was a great night.

“The category that we were in had 25 Indian restaurants and takeaways from across Scotland up for this award, so I’m delighted we won, and to have been there with all the members of staff from our team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were partying into the early hours of this morning and we just want keep on winning awards in the future, it’s such a great feeling.”

Other local restaurants and takeaways were recognised last night, including Bell Bottom Eatery in Edinburgh which was named the best Indian restaurant in the east of the country.

While, Delhi’s Winter in Linlithgow was highly recommended in the best customer service category nationally.

Also highly recommended in the national categories were Kebabish in Edinburgh for best restaurant manager, the Capital’s Macau Kitchen and Bell Bottom Eatery for best customer service. As well as Biryani Boys and Kebabish in Edinburgh for best kebab, and Macau Kitchen for best Chinese restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three more Edinburgh restaurants - Chennai’s Marina, Guru and Kahani - were highly recommended in the best Indian restaurant in the east category, won by Bell Bottom Eatery.

Michael Singh with the best Indian takeaway in Scotland award, won at the Spice Awards 2025. | Submitted

Spice Awards director Warren Paul said: “The standard of entries this year was staggering, the quality is always very high but our judges had a really difficult task this time.

“The quality of food, service and so on in Scotland across the wide range of Pan-Asian cuisines is really something we should be proud of.

“It’s always nice to see new names come up as finalists and even as highly recommended or winners on the night, as well as the favourites people rely on year after year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It shows how deep and strong the food scene is in Scotland even in these very tough times for all of us – not least the hospitality trade in general.

“Congratulations to everyone picking something up here – but again I want to stress that some very, very good entries have just missed out.

“We’re always happy to share feedback with those who don’t win, so they know where things can be improved. I think that’s part of why our awards are so respected – the transparency.”