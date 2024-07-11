Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A rapist who subjected two women from Edinburgh to years of controlling and violent abuse has been jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charles Fyfe Morrison was found guilty of five charges – including three serious sexual assaults - following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow on June 12.

The 27-year-old, who subjected his former partners to ‘unimaginable trauma’ targeted the women at various locations in Edinburgh and Paisley over a four-year-period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charles Fyfe Morrison was sentenced at the High Court in Paisley on July 11

At the High Court in Paisley on Thursday ,Morrison was given a nine-year extended sentence, with a seven-year custodial term and has been added to the sex offenders register for an indefinite period. Non-harassment orders, preventing him from contacting or attempting to contact both victims, were granted for a 15-year period.

Katrina Parkes, Scotland’s Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offences, said: “Charles Fyfe Morrison is a dangerous individual who subjected his victims to unimaginable trauma and abuse over a number of years.”

The court learned Morrison forced one victim to sell their belongings, pay his debts and take out loans and mobile phone contracts in her name. It is understood he isolated her from her friends, family, and healthcare professionals and monitored and quizzed her about her mobile phone activity.

He forced his victim to take medication prescribed to him and prevented her from leaving a property. During the abuse, Morrison violently assaulted the woman and held scissors to her abdomen. Morrison would also throw household items, strike walls and other surfaces close to her as well as shouting, swearing and utter threats towards her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His second victim was subjected to a similar campaign of violence which saw him hold a knife to her stomach. He also forced her to send him money and to borrow funds from relatives, without paying it back.

During their relationship, Morrison subjected the woman to violent attacks including choking her. He removed her mobile phone from her to prevent her from calling for help and threatened to harm her dog.

Katrina Parkes, of the Procurator Fiscal, added: “It is thanks to the bravery of these women that this prosecution has been possible. I would urge any victim of similar crime not to suffer in silence but to report it and seek support. You will be listened to and we will use every tool available in seeking justice.”