Police cordoned off Dean Bridge in Edinburgh, after the body of a man was found beneath the viaduct.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bridge was closed for around two hours, but has now re-opened.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of the body of a man beneath Dean Bridge in Edinburgh shortly after 10.30am on Wednesday, 27 April.

“Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.