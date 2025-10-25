A person died in an Edinburgh city centre car park this morning after police were called to a concern for person.

Police raced to the NCP Edinburgh car park at Viewcraig Gardens off Holyrood Road at around 7.15am on Saturday, October 25, to respond to a concern for person call.

Emergency services attended but the person sadly died at the scene. Police say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Police were called to this car park just after 7am on Saturday, October 25. | Google Maps

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 7.15am on Saturday, 25 October 2025, police were called to a concern for person in a car park in Viewcraig Gardens, Edinburgh. Emergency services attended but the person has now died.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."