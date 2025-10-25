Death in Edinburgh city centre car park after police rush to concern for person call at Holyrood

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 25th Oct 2025, 12:27 BST
A person died in an Edinburgh city centre car park this morning after police were called to a concern for person.

Police raced to the NCP Edinburgh car park at Viewcraig Gardens off Holyrood Road at around 7.15am on Saturday, October 25, to respond to a concern for person call.

Emergency services attended but the person sadly died at the scene. Police say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police were called to this car park just after 7am on Saturday, October 25.placeholder image
Police were called to this car park just after 7am on Saturday, October 25. | Google Maps

Stay in the know when it comes to the latest news from Edinburgh and the Lothians with our daily newsletter. Sign up for free today!

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 7.15am on Saturday, 25 October 2025, police were called to a concern for person in a car park in Viewcraig Gardens, Edinburgh. Emergency services attended but the person has now died.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

Related topics:PoliceEdinburghEmergency services
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice