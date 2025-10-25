Death in Edinburgh city centre car park after police rush to concern for person call at Holyrood
Police raced to the NCP Edinburgh car park at Viewcraig Gardens off Holyrood Road at around 7.15am on Saturday, October 25, to respond to a concern for person call.
Emergency services attended but the person sadly died at the scene. Police say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.
Stay in the know when it comes to the latest news from Edinburgh and the Lothians with our daily newsletter. Sign up for free today!
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 7.15am on Saturday, 25 October 2025, police were called to a concern for person in a car park in Viewcraig Gardens, Edinburgh. Emergency services attended but the person has now died.
“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."