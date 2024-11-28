Construction to build a new and advanced warship for the Royal Navy has begun.

HMS Sheffield is the latest City-class Type 26 frigate to come under production in Scotland. A traditional steel-cutting ceremony took place in Glasgow to mark the project, with nearly 2,000 jobs and apprenticeships being sustained as part of the shipbuilding programme in Scotland.

HMS Sheffield is the fifth of eight global combat ships to be constructed, which will replaced their Type 23 frigate counterparts. Their primary role will be to conduct anti-submarine warfare missions, while also being involved in air defence and general purpose operations. Each ship is designed to have a service life of at least 25 years - expected to serving into the 2060s.

Construction has started to build a new Type 26 frigate HMS Sheffield, with the shipbuilding programme supporting thousands of jobs in Scotland. | BAE Systems

Maria Eagle MP, minster for defence procurement, with BAE Systems fabricator burners at the shipyard in Scotland. HMS Sheffield is the latest Type 26 frigate under construction. | Royal Navy

HMS Cardiff, Type 26 frigate, sailing in the River Clyde in Scotland for the first time. | Royal Navy

At the ceremony, Maria Eagle MP, minister for defence procurement and industry, said: “This steel cutting ceremony marks another key moment for both our Royal Navy and British shipbuilding. HMS Sheffield represents not just a cutting-edge addition to our fleet, but also demonstrates our commitment to supporting thousands of skilled jobs and economic growth across Scotland and the wider UK. This investment in our naval capability ensures we can continue to protect our nation’s interests while supporting British industry.”

Around 4,000 jobs are expected to be supported in the UK supply chain. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the Type 26 frigates “will be among the world’s most advanced warships, supporting our national security”. Alongside their usual duties, they will be expected to participate in Carrier Strike Groups, as well as be involved in counter-piracy missions and humanitarian relief work.

Sir Simon Lister, BAE Systems managing director of naval ships said: “This is a proud moment for our talented teams across the UK who play their part in the design and construction of these important vessels. HMS Sheffield’s construction will benefit from a range of investments, which are transforming our digital and physical infrastructure and will consolidate a centre of excellence for UK shipbuilding in Glasgow. I’d like to thank our customers and suppliers for their support and commitment as we take this programme forward together and deliver the next generation frigates for the Royal Navy.”

Construction of all of the City Class Type 26 frigates is expected to be completed by the mid-2030s, with HMS Glasgow, the first in class, entering service by the end of 2028.