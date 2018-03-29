Defiant salon owner throws party after sixth raid in 10 years

WHEN salon owner Dian Ward found her crime-hit business broken into for a sixth time, she feared having to shut up shop for the day.

Hapless housebreakers had smashed their way into the Carrick Knowe premises causing £2,500 worth of damage – only to flee with an empty till.

But the mother-of-two was able to bounce back in style – as defiant staff and customers helped her open on time yesterday and create a party atmosphere.

“It’s been incredible,” said Mrs Ward, 43. “I messaged the staff and they came in at six in the morning to help us open.”

Loyal clients flocked in all day as usual despite the draughty conditions with no door – one even bringing blankets and another a hoover to help clean up.

Husband Barry, 45, with children Abbie, 14, and nine-year-old Daniel joined the effort too – Daniel helping clear up broken glass before lessons at Corstorphine Primary.

“The clients have been absolutely lovely, amazing,” said Mrs Ward. “They said they’d be keeping their appointments anyway.”

Yobs smashed their way through the front door of the business in Saughton Road North at around 3am – the sixth time in ten years.

“The first time it happened was horrible but it’s happened so many times, it doesn’t make me upset or distressed anymore,” said Mrs Ward.

“They’re the ones losing sleep through the night stealing and obviously they’ve got other problems that they need to come and take things that aren’t theirs.”

Dian estimates damage over the years at five figures. Luckily, cash from a £5,000 fundraiser for Spartans community charity was in a box at the salon but collected on Friday.

“In the older break-ins, they got away with a lot of straighteners, worth £130 each, but I just stopped stocking them after a couple of times,” said Dian.

The six-strong staff are still going through an inventory of their work tools to see what else is missing.

When Dian took to social media to tell customers they would have to postpone, they were having none of it, insisting they would still show. And she was inundated with offers of help, pals and workmen clearing up and even a massive donation of donuts from Krispy Kreme.

Dian said: “We couldn’t believe it had happened again. We had just finished paying off the excess on our insurance from the last time and this happens.

“But we are determined to make a positive of it.

“Krispy Kreme heard what had happened and donated trays and trays of donuts so we can treat our customers who have insisted they are coming along.

“I said it would be freezing because we’ve not had the door fixed yet, but they all insisted they would be showing up.”

Work repairing smashed floors, replacing the door and other damage went on around the clients – with CCTV also planned to deter future raids.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed officers are investigating.

Anyone with information can contact 101, quoting incident number 337 of March 28, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

