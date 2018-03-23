Degree in soap operas launched at British university

Have your say

A university is launching a degree in soap operas for budding writers and actors.

In a UK first, Preston University of Central Lancashire is offering wannabe stars the chance to produce and film weekly series inside on-set pubs and newsagents.

Jennie McAlpine (L), who plays Fiz Brown in Corornation Street, is launching the degree. Pic: ITV

The university has even bought a pub, the former Lamb and Packet, to transform into a Queen Vic-style boozer.

Bosses at the uni hope the two year course gives TV hopefuls their break in the industry.

Coronation Street star Jennie McApline, who is launching the degree said: “I didn’t go to drama school. Less than half of the cast did, but I think education in general is important, because of the discipline.

“It’s horses for courses”.

The university’s website revealed: “This practice-based degree, not only mimicking real-world experience but delivering it, will give students unique opportunities to develop skills and prove themselves.

“We have even bought a pub to convert into interior sets!

“This facility will complement our new production environment.”

The soap opera course is one of many quirky courses now on offer in the UK, from brewing at Heriot-Watt in Edinburgh to surfing at Plymouth.