Delays in West Edinburgh after Slateford Road crash

Emergency services are attending a crash on Slateford Road this evening.

The accident is understood to have happened on the westbound side of the road at a set of traffic lights by Allan Park.

The crash happened on Slateford Road. Pic: Google Maps

Edinburgh Travel News has tweeted: “Emergency services are attending this RTC on Slateford Road at Allan Park. It’s on the westbound carriageway with queues back to The Maltings and most of the way down Chesser Avenue.”

Police have been unable to provide details of any injuries and the number of vehicles involved in the accident.

It follows an earlier collision on the eastbound side of the Edinburgh Bypass near Straiton which resulted in a queue as far back as Hermison Gait.

Edinburgh Travel News has also tweeted that traffic is slow westbound from Longstone due to congestion on the Bypass, and slow eastbound from Sighthill roundabout due to congestion on Chesser Avenue.





