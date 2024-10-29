Demand soars for luxury new green homes in Edinburgh commuter belt

More than 750 eager home buyers have expressed interest for a luxury new green housing development launching in Edinburgh’s commuter belt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prestigious home builder Mactaggart & Mickel Homes, part of the Springfield Group with nearly 100 years’ experience in the industry, has released a selection of three and four bedroom high quality homes at their Millerhill Grange development just 30 minutes outside of Edinburgh.

Some 766 home hunters have joined the mailing list to be among the first to find out information for the selection of high quality homes that boast excellent green features just off Wymet Gardens in Millerhill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With prices starting at £335,000, the homes, with an EPC rating of A or B, utilise ground source or air source heating which removes the reliance on gas. Whilst reducing the impact on the environment, this also helps keep running costs of the home to a minimum. What’s more, each of the homes include the provision for electric car charging making the installation of an EV charger a breeze.

Millerhill

Among the first homes to have been released is the four bedroom detached Douglas house style. Spanning an impressive 1,228sq ft, the home is ideal for busy families. The open plan kitchen and dining room opens into the living room with grand double doors along one of the walls and also leads out to the turfed back garden at the back of the home. The WC includes a handy utility area and there is a garage for additional storage.

Upstairs, three of the bedrooms feature built in wardrobes and the main bedroom also benefits from an en-suite. The fourth bedroom offers additional flexibility as it could be used as a study, home gym or even a playroom.

All of the homes include a high specification from back garden turf as standard to integrated fridge freezer and dishwasher in the kitchen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With great access to the A1, the city of Edinburgh bypass and Shawfair railway station less than a mile away, the development benefits from excellent links into the city and surrounding areas.

Liz Cleghorn, Regional Sales Director, said: “It’s fantastic to see such great demand for our newest development on the outskirts of Edinburgh. It’s a brilliant area with ample amenities nearby and strong connections into the city.

“We are really proud of the energy efficient of the homes we’re selling here and the range of homes available. They are well suited to first time buyers and growing families, but equally to those settling into retirement that want to have space to host the wider family at Christmas.”

Clearing and construction work for the new homes is already underway and the prestigious developers are aiming to open two show homes in spring next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz continued: “We will be opening the four bedroom detached Imrie and Bruce show homes in the spring next year and are already looking forward to welcoming potential buyers to see the high quality of these homes for themselves.

"For those that can’t wait, we’ve a selection of virtual tours available on our website and a show home nearby at our Lethington Gardens development in Haddington.”