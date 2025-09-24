Independent Lothian MSP Jeremy Balfour has accused MSPs of turning their back on Scotland's disabled people after his bid to create a new commissioner to speak up for them was blocked.

The Scottish Parliament voted to halt the appointment of any more commissioners - which means a Member's Bill put forward by Mr Balfour to establish a Disability Commissioner for Scotland has now been overridden.

Mr Balfour said the third sector and the disabled community had been hoping for a commissioner to be appointed.

Jeremy Balfour is an independent MSP for Lothian Region

"It would have been someone who could champion disabled rights across all disabilities, look at legislation to see how it affected disabled people and would have been able to interact not just with government but with health boards, local government and other organisations to make sure that disabled people's voice was heard.

"The third sector does a great job, but disability is such a diverse issue you need someone to pull it all together and now that individual is not going to be appointed this side of an election."

And Mr Balfour pointed out the vote against appointing any more commissioners came the day after the parliament had approved the creation of a new Victims and Witnesses Commissioner as part of the Justice Bill.

He said: “It is deeply disappointing that parliament has slammed the door on a Disability Commissioner for Scotland.

“Just one day after agreeing to create a Victims Commissioner, MSPs decided that disabled people do not deserve their own champion. They have ignored the disabled community and voted for it not to go ahead.

"The whole parliament, all five parties, have said no to a disability commissioner, which is going to put back a voice for disabled rights a long way.”

Mr Balfour, who has lived with disabilities since birth, resigned from the Conservatives in August and now sits as an independent MSP. He said one of his reasons for quitting the party was concern over Tory calls for social security cuts without any effort to look at “ways to get the right benefits to the people who need it”.

The decision to halt the appointment of any new commissioners followed a parliamentary review which highlighted fears that expanding the number risked increasing complexity for service users, and placing additional strain on parliamentary resources.

But Mr Balfour said: "The previous day we voted to have a commissioner for victims and the parliament has already voted for several other commissioners, but they decided to pull up the drawbridge and not allow disabled people to have a commissioner.

“I am dismayed that not a single MSP from the major parties has stood up for their disabled constituents.

“As an Independent MSP, I will continue to be a voice for disabled people in a parliament that has shown it is unwilling to stand up for them.”