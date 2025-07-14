Disabled people who are exempt from Edinburgh's new Visitor Levy could still end up paying VAT on it because of the way the system works.

Now Lothian Tory MSP Jeremy Balfour - who secured the disabled exemption - is calling on the council to pause the new 5 per cent levy until the issue is resolved.

Under the council plans, those who are exempt from the levy - which is due to come into effect from July 24 next year - will have to pay it up front and then claim it back.

The Visitor Levy will come into force next summer. Picture: Richard Scott.

But Mr Balfour says if it is confirmed that VAT is payable on the Visitor Levy, that will mean people who are exempt will pay the levy plus VAT, but only be able to claim back the amount of the levy itself.

He said: "HMRC have indicated that the Visitor Levy will be a taxable expense, so there will be VAT added to the levy, which obviously pushes it up. and makes it even more expensive for people to come to Edinburgh.

"When the legislation was going through the Scottish Parliament, I got an amendment passed that those on certain disability benefits won't have to pay the levy, but the council is now saying they will be liable for the VAT.

"If you book hotel accommodation online, for example, you will be charged the levy and then the VAT added on. When you get to the place you then have to get a form and apply to the council for a refund - but you only get the refund of the levy, you don't get the VAT money back."

He said he had held a meeting with the council and understood discussions were still under way with HMRC, so the decision was not final.

But he said: "There seems to be a real lack of empathy or understanding that this is another cost that disabled people are going to pay. "I think the whole scheme needs to be paused until this is resolved."

He said although the council had consulted with disabled groups about the Visitor Levy, there had been no further consultation since the VAT issue arose.

But he said: "If VAT is going to be charged, there needs to be way that disabled people aren't hit by that payment."

He said costs could quickly mount up if someone was staying in a hotel for several days. "But it's more the principle that the parliament didn't want disabled people to pay the cost because of the extra costs they already face."

The Visitor Levy applies to overnight accommodation and is payable for the first five nights of any stay. It is expected to raise £100 million over the first three years and then £50m a year.

Under legislation, the revenue from the levy must be used to support the visitor economy. The city council plans to invest the money in a range of areas, including affordable housing, city infrastructure, destination marketing and support for major events and festivals.

Although it does not take effect until July 24 next year, bookings made from October1, 2025, for stays on or after that date are liable for the levy,

The council said the legislation stated that the levy did not apply until the visitor takes entry to the overnight accommodation, which meant reimbursements could not be given until after the visitor’s stay. It said delaying the October 1 date would not change that.

It added that the council had committed to issuing the reimbursement to eligible individuals within five working days of receiving the relevant information. and that Glasgow’s plans for its Visitor Levy followed the same approach to reimbursement as Edinburgh.

Council Leader Jane Meagher said: “As we prepare to launch Edinburgh’s scheme next summer and plan for the many benefits it will bring, we’re working closely with the government on the detail of the Visitor Levy Act. As part of this, we’ve highlighted the need to ensure all visitors who are entitled to an exemption are refunded fairly, and we have raised this point with the Scottish Government.”