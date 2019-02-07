Disruption expected in Edinburgh as Met Office issues weather warning for winds of up to 70mph

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind to Edinburgh as strong winds are set to hit

This warning is in place for Edinburgh from 12:15am until 3pm on Saturday (9 Feb).

The Met Office said, “A swathe of very strong westerly winds is expected to push across Northern Ireland, southern Scotland and northern England through Saturday, easing from the west during the day.

“Inland gusts of 55 mph are expected quite widely, with some places having gusts to 70 mph, more particularly around exposed coasts and hills.”

What to expect from this weather warning

-Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

-Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

-Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

-It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves

“A spell of strong winds will push from west to east through the day, bringing potential travel disruption,” add the Met Office.