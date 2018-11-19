Disruption to Haymarket trains after lorry hits bridge near station

Have your say

Rail services in Edinburgh were disrupted this afternoon after a lorry struck a bridge in the Murrayfield area.

The incident happened at around midday at Balgreen Road and resulted in a number of ScotRail services running through Haymarket being delayed, cancelled or revised.

Network Rail staff were sent to the examine the bridge and were able to declare it safe.

The line reopened around half an hour after the collision, with ScotRail confirming that services were operating again.

Visit ScotRail’s website to check if your journey has been affected.

