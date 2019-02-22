Doddie Weir in hospital after trip

RUGBY legend Doddie Weir has revealed he spent three nights in hospital this week after tripping and puncturing a lung.

He broke the news on Twitter, explaining why he had missed two events he was due to attend.

Doddie posted: “Just a wee note to say last week I took a bit of a coup (I tripped over a power wash hose!) and did myself a bit of damage, namely puncturing a lung, which is why I missed the Winter Words Festival in Pitlochry and the Laureus awards in Monte Carlo.

“Things weren’t progressing so quickly as the doctors wanted so I had to spend 3 nights this week in Ward 7 of the Borders General Hospital, bed and full board!

“A big thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff there for all their care, help and attention - and the dinners were magic!

“Back home now in time to watch Scotland play the French in Paris (I won there once) so good luck to Toony (he won there twice!) and the boys tomorrow and a big thank you to everyone who sent me get well messages. Come on Scotland #AsOne.”

Doddie announced in June 2017 that he had motor neurone disease and later set up My Name’5 Doddie Foundation to raise funds for research into a cure for MND and to provide grants to people living with the condition.

